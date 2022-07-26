The Rose of Versailles Celebrates 50 Years With Massive Art Exhibition

The Rose of Versailles will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new exhibition in Tokyo from September 17 to November 20, 2022, at the Tokyo City View (with a follow-up showing in Osaka from November 30 to December 12 at the Hankyu Umeda Gallery).

The exhibition will be divided into five areas. The first area will feature an introduction to the characters and basic story of The Rose of Versailles .

The next area will exhibit around 180 paintings and drawings related to the seminal Riyoko Ikeda manga and feature a recreation of Oscar's dress.

The third area will display various costumes and props used in the Takarazuka Revue stage adaptations of the story, while the fourth area will revolve around the anime adaptation and even include some original cells.

The final area will be centered around the manga's legacy and include a collection of related products from across the decades.

The ticket price and purchase method will be announced at a later date.

Source: Tokyo City View via Comic Natalie