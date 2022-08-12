Sony Music Entertainment's English-Speaking VTuber PRISM Project Opens Auditions To All Genders

Sony Music Entertainment 's Virtual YouTuber PRISM Project has focused on female-presenting characters in its first four generations, but the agency is set to expand its range of talent. Auditions for performers of all genders opened on Sunday.

Successful applicants must be able to conduct their streaming content primarily in English, although Japanese and other language skills are welcome. Interested people have until the end of September 9 to apply through the project's website.

Applicants must reside in one of the following countries/regions: United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Peru, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, or Singapore.

The PRISM Project first launched in January 2021. All agents are signed to Sony Music talent management contracts. The existing talent roster includes Iku Hoshifuri, Aoi Tokimori, Meno Ibuki, Rita Kamishiro, Luto Araka, Shiki Miyoshino, Nia Suzune, Yura Rikudou, Pina Pengin, Naki Kamizuki, Sara Nagare, and Non Anon.

The project's Japanese-speaking equivalent, VEE Project, debuted its first wave of talent in May.

Source: Press Release