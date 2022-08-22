Animator Supporters Project's New Music Video Raises the Bar For Animation Wages

Animators were paid "180 dollars per keyframe which is 2-4 times more than the industry standard"

The Animator Supporters non-profit organization has produced a crowdfunded music video, which aims to set a new standard for industry conditions by transparently paying its animation talent higher than average wages. Vocalist Caleb Hyles posted the "Back To You" music video on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

According to the organization's crowdfunding page, the animators who worked on the video were paid "180 dollars per keyframe which is 2-4 times more than the industry standard."

The organization is now crowdfunding for a second music video, which will feature voice actress and singer Aya Hirano as the vocalist. The organization plans to produce at least one new short animation per year and scale up the payment structure to a fixed salary rather than by piece rate. This new campaign is called "The New Anime Making System Project Phase 2."

Kenichi Kutsuna ( Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (OAV) directed, storyboarded, designed the characters, and edited the first music video. Mason Lieberman ( RWBY , Sarazanmai ) directed, produced, and wrote the music. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) was the orchestrator and co-arranger for the musical staff.

Animator Supporters was founded in 2010. It runs the Animator Dormitory project, a dormitory located in Tokyo for new animators. In 2011, it launched The New Animator Grand Prix contest aimed at new animators, offering a year's worth of housing support to prize winners. The organization also regularly shares information about labor issues in the anime industry through its YouTube channel.

Sources: Email Correspondence, GoGetFunding