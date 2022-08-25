Genderbent Terry Bogard Bishoujo Statue Slated For April 2023

Kotobukiya announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a statue of Terry Bogard as part of its long-running Bishoujo series on April 23. This adorable female version of Terry was playable in the SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy fighting game; she retains the iconic red jacket but wears denim shorts and a hat that reads "Fatal Cutie" instead of "Fatal Fury."

Shunya Yamashita ( Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution ) designed the figure, and Yoshiki Fujimoto sculpted it. King of Fighters devotees will notice that the base recreates the stone floor featured in the boss stage of the game: the Audience Chamber.

Kotobukiya released a Mai Shiranui figure under the SNK Bishoujo lineup this month.

The products will be available in overseas regions via international partners, but are a Kotobukiya shop exclusive within Japan.

© SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Image provided by Kotobukiya .

Source: Press Release