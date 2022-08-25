Interest
Genderbent Terry Bogard Bishoujo Statue Slated For April 2023
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Kotobukiya announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a statue of Terry Bogard as part of its long-running Bishoujo series on April 23. This adorable female version of Terry was playable in the SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy fighting game; she retains the iconic red jacket but wears denim shorts and a hat that reads "Fatal Cutie" instead of "Fatal Fury."
Shunya Yamashita (Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution) designed the figure, and Yoshiki Fujimoto sculpted it. King of Fighters devotees will notice that the base recreates the stone floor featured in the boss stage of the game: the Audience Chamber.
Kotobukiya released a Mai Shiranui figure under the SNK Bishoujo lineup this month.
The products will be available in overseas regions via international partners, but are a Kotobukiya shop exclusive within Japan.
©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Image provided by Kotobukiya.
Source: Press Release