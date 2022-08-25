New Trailer Released for Fist of the North Star Voice Actor Kenji Utsumi Doc

best known for Raoh passed away in 2013

The Sono Koe no Anata e (To You Who Owns That Voice) documentary film unveiled a 60-second trailer on Monday. The film traces the life and work of Kenji Utsumi , the voice actor best known for Raoh in Fist of the North Star , using interviews and live-action reenactments.

The film will open in Japan on September 30.

Utsumi was born in Kitakyushu City, and he became known for Papa in Mahōtsukai Sally , Senbei in Dr. Slump , and character voices with low bass registers. His other roles include Alex Louis Armstrong in both the first Fullmetal Alchemist anime and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Ōkami Shōnen Ken 's One-Eyed Jack, Soreike! Anpanman 's Kurayamiman, and Millard Johnson in Macross Plus . He also dubbed over the films of Steve McQueen and Jack Nicholson and served as the narrator for television programs. He passed away in 2013 and is survived by his wife, Michiko Nomura , who long provided the voice of Shizuka in the Doraemon series.

Source: Comic Natalie