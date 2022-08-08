Interest
Voice Actors Pay Tribute to Late Veteran Kenji Utsumi in Documentary Film
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Kenji Utsumi, the voice actor best known for Raoh in Fist of the North Star, passed away in 2013. A documentary film tracing his life and work, titled Sono Koe no Anata e (To You Who Owns That Voice), will open in Japan on September 30.
So far, a dozen voice actors have announced their involvement in the film. The newest additions to the cast are Rikako Aida (Riko Sakurauchi in Love Live! Sunshine!!), Masahiro Itou (Ren Nanahoshi from Argonavis from BanG Dream!), Riho Sugiyama (Henry Stafford, Duke of Buckingham in Requiem of the Rose King), and Azumi Waki (Special Week in Uma Musume Pretty Derby).
The previously announced cast includes:
- Hidekatsu Shibata
- Michio Hazama
- Masako Nozawa
- Akira Kamiya
- Keiko Toda
- Daisuke Namikawa
- Nana Mizuki
- Kōichi Yamadera
Utsumi was born in Kitakyushu City, and he became known for Papa in Mahōtsukai Sally, Senbei in Dr. Slump, and character voices with low bass registers. His other roles include Alex Louis Armstrong in both the first Fullmetal Alchemist anime and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Ōkami Shōnen Ken's One-Eyed Jack, Soreike! Anpanman's Kurayamiman, and Millard Johnson in Macross Plus. He also dubbed over the films of Steve McQueen and Jack Nicholson and served as the narrator for television programs. He's survived by his wife, Michiko Nozawa, who long provided the voice of Shizuka in the Doraemon series.
