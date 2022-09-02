1st Ever Official Maid-Sama! Apparel Comes To North America

Little River releases fashion collection on September 17

Punk-inspired apparel brand Little River Co. is teaming up with Sentai Filmworks to bring the very first official Maid Sama! merchandise to North America. Fans of this nostalgic shojo manga series can finally display their love of Misaki and Usui to the world.

Little River aims for fashionable anime apparel with gothic and streetwear overtones. The collection will offer heavyweight embroidered crewnecks and hoodies, graphic crewnecks, and shirts. 44-inch wool rugs and plushes of Misaki and Usui are also a part of the release.

The collaboration will release on Little River's online store on September 17 at 5 p.m. EST. Other collaborations are also in the works.

Hiro Fujiwara launched the manga in LaLa in 2006, and ended it in 2013. The series inspired a 26-episode television anime series from J.C. Staff in 2010, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in North America.

Source: Press Release