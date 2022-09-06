Attack on Titan Sake Hits the United States

A sake tasting set is now available in the United States through the Takasan online

A sake tasting set featuring Attack on Titan art is now available in the United States through the Takasan online store. These 720mL bottles come in four varieties:

Kikunosato Daina Eren Model

Kikunosato Daina Levi Model

Kikunosato Daina Titan Model

Kikunosato Daina Mikasa Model

The set costs US$275, and is only available as a limited quantity.

The Kikunosato Brewery (brand name Daina) in Tochigi Prefecture first distributed the wine in Japan in 2020-21. The Eren sake is brewed with Gohyakumangoku rice (clean and crisp); the Misaka sake uses Yumesasara (light and soft); Levi uses Yamada Nishiki (fruity and complex), and the Titan also uses Yamada Nishiki but with lower alcohol content.

The series has previously collaborated with the Oita-based sake brewery Oimatsu Brewing for shochu liquor.

Sources: Takasan, Email Correspondence