Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Launches Crossover Cosmetics with Melty Blood: Type Lumina Fighting Game

Sega 's Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis game launched crossover cosmetics with Type-Moon 's Melty Blood: Type Lumina 2D fighting game on Wednesday. ARKS can cosplay as Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akiha Tohno, and Ciel with outfits, hairstyles, and Weapon Camos. Other items include emotes, motion changes, stamps, and music discs.

The limited-time content is accessible through purchasing a Melty Blood Style AC Scratch Ticket until November 1. Note that the AC Scratch Ticket operates under a gacha/lootbox system and players are not guaranteed to obtain specific items of their choosing.

The Melty Blood: Type Lumina game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021. The game uses the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake game as a base for its worldview, and is a completely new work. The game features more than 10 characters, including Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akita Tohno, and Ciel. All characters have 10 color variations, as well as their own story.

The game has text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. French Bread developed the game.

The Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis open-field online role-playing game features an upgraded graphics engine and game system to Phantasy Star Online . The game also has a new story, battle system, and character creation system.

The game first launched in English in June 2021 for Xbox One and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in the West; and for PlayStation 4, PC, and Switch (cloud version) in Japan. The global version later launched on PlayStation 4 in August 2022.

Source: Press Release