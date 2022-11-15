'She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat' Manga Launches Marriage Equality Charity Shop

Manga creatorcommented: "I've always found it mystifying that this country, where there exists so many Girls' Love andworks about homosexual relationships, still does not legally recognize same-sex marriage."

The official Twitter account of Sakaomi Yuzaki 's She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat ( Tsukuritai Onna to Tabetai Onna ) manga announced on Tuesday that it has launched a charity shop in support of marriage equality in Japan. The store will sell merchandise with original art; it will donate the proceeds to Marriage For All Japan, an organization that advocates same-sex marriage.

The manga's story follows two women: Yuki Nomoto (the girl who loves to cook) and Totoko Kasuga (the girl who loves to eat).

Manga creator Sakaomi Yuzaki commented: "I've always found it mystifying that this country, where there exists so many Girls' Love and Boys' Love works about homosexual relationships, still does not legally recognize same-sex marriage. For all the freedom we receive to depict sexual minorities in fiction, their rights are restricted in reality. I want people who enjoy this story to be aware of that situation. As someone who draws homosexual love, I proposed this She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat charity project out of my desire to help somehow. You can love who you want and be who you want. I want this society to be a place where anyone can choose the future they want. Will you take this step towards that reality with me?"

Yuzaki also drew illustrations of the manga's characters with Pride flags for the shop's website. The illustrations include Nomoto and Kasuga with the Lesbian flag, Yako with the Asexual and Lesbian flags, and Nagumo with the Questioning flag.

The online shop will be available until December 16. The merchandise lineup includes stickers, a mug cup, and a tote bag. They can be purchased as part of a "Coffee Set" (1,000 yen, or about US$7), "Pancake Set" (3,000 yen, or about US$21), or "Omurice Set" (about US$36).

The manga launched in Kadokawa's COMIC it digital manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa published the third volume on November 15.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English digitally and physically. The company released the first volume on October 18, and will release the second volume on March 21.

Yen Press describes the story:

Cooking is how Nomoto de-stresses, but one day, she finds herself making way more than she can eat by herself. And so, she invites her neighbor Kasuga, who also lives alone. What will come out of this impromptu dinner invitation...?

The manga ranked second in the 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) top 20 list of manga for female readers. The series is inspiring a live-action television show premiering on NHK 's Yorudora (evening drama) programming block on November 29.

Yuzaki is not the only manga creator publicly supporting same-sex marriage in Japan. In April, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga creator Yū Toyota donated part of the film/adaptation rights fee to Marriage For All Japan.