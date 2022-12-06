Hideaki Anno's Legendary Gundam Doujinshi Gets Reprint at Comiket 101

The Web Anime Style online Japanese animation magazine announced on Monday that it will issue a new printing of a Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack doujinshi publication edited by Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno . The new printing will be available at the upcoming Comic Market ( Comiket ) 101 event on December 30-31.

The " Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Fan Club" doujinshi was first self-published in 1993. The book features illustrations, written analysis, and interviews about the classic 1988 film. Interviewees include Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack director Yoshiyuki Tomino , character designer Hiroyuki Kitazume , producer Kenji Uchida , and mechanical designer Yutaka Izubuchi .

Outside the production staff, the publication also includes interviews with Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii , Revolutionary Girl Utena director Kunihiko Ikuhara , Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki , Gundam GAINAX founder Hiroyuki Yamaga , and Mobile Police Patlabor manga creator Masami Yuuki . Hideaki Anno himself also participated in the interviews as a discussion partner.

Studio Khara is credited for planning, editing, and issuing the new publication with the assistance of the Anime Tokusatsu Archive Centre . Anime Style is printing the book.

Hideaki Anno wrote a new introduction for the republication. In the excerpt posted by Web Anime Style, Anno remarks that, at the time, he was disappointed in the anime industry and that the process of creating this doujinshi was a factor in his later work on the Evangelion series.

Although Anime Style will generally be reissuing the doujinshi publication in its original form, there are slight revisions to the designs and text. Also, because the source for some illustrations and photographs could not be secured, those images will be republished as a lower-quality scanned version from the first publication.

Anime Style will issue advance sales of the doujinshi at its Comiket booth. It will also be available for mail order in January through Amazon and the Anime Style online shop.

Source: Web Anime Style via Hachima Kikō