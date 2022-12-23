Pinocchio Star Finn Wolfhard, Director Guillermo del Toro Discuss Chainsaw Man Anime in Video

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is voicing the role of Candlewick in the recently released Guillermo del Toro 's Pinocchio animated film, and Wolfhard and del Toro sat down together for a video that WIRED magazine posted on Thursday.

In the video, the two ask each other questions based on common Internet searches using autocomplete suggestions. At 5:47 in the below video, del Toro asks Wolfhard the question, "Does Finn Wolfhard like anime?" Wolfhard answers that he does love and respect anime, although he adds he's not as "big of a nut" as his brother is.

Wolfhard says in the video his favorite anime is Death Note , a show he says is "brilliant." He then adds he "still has to watch" Chainsaw Man , and asks del Toro if he's watched it yet. Unfortunately, del Toro hasn't watched the series yet, but Wolfhard says "I heard it's supposed to be unbelievable."

Wolfhard's brother is Nick Wolfhard , a voice actor who has voiced Shun Midorikawa and Kai Minamisawa in World Trigger and Hokuto "Toto" Mitarai in the Goodbye, Don Glees! anime film. Nick Wolfhard has also voiced Jack in The Last Kids on Earth and is a popular Twitch streamer.

del Toro also reveals in the video that he and "other directors" (whom he would not name) get together on Sundays to paint model kits.

Hopefully Finn Wolfhard and del Toro get a chance to watch Chainsaw Man soon. The series premiered on October 11 and is streaming on Crunchyroll .