Smile Down the Runway Manga Creator Kotoba Inoya Marries Fumiyo Niinuma Voice Actress Ayaka Suwa

Smile Down the Runway manga creator Kotoba Inoya announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has gotten married to voice actress Ayaka Suwa .

Inoya posted an illustration on Twitter along with the announcement.

Inoya expressed his desire to continue to create more interesting manga, and Suwa expressed her hopes to become a more expressive person and grow more as both a person and an actress.

Inoya launched the manga as his debut work in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2017. The manga ended with its 22nd volume in August 2021. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Suwa voiced the character Fumiyo Niinuma in the anime. Suwa has also voiced roles in such anime as Trinity Seven (Hijiri Kasuga), Yowamushi Pedal (Miki Kanzaki), Assassination Classroom (Tōka Yada), The Demon Girl Next Door (Sion Ogura), Extreme Hearts (Sanae), KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! (Chris), SSSS.Dynazenon (Mujina), Fairy gone (Clara Kisenaria), and Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic (Honoka Matsubara), among others.