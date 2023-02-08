×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
These Studio Ghibli Vehicle Toys are Truly Magical

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Takara Tomy is releasing a line of toy vehicles featuring some of Ghibli's most iconic vehicles

ghiblitoys00
© Studio Ghibli
One awesome feature of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli movies is all the imaginative detail put into the various vehicles seen throughout the films. So, it's no surprise that Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy is releasing a line of toy vehicles featuring some of the most iconic ones.

The “Dream TOMICA Ghibli Ga Ippai” series, as it is called, currently has the following five toy vehicles:

ghiblitoys01
© Studio Ghibli
The iconic Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro

ghiblitoys02
© Studio Ghibli
The Sea Railway train from Spirited Away

ghiblitoys03
© Studio Ghibli
The Savoia S.21 from Porco Rosso

ghiblitoys04
© Studio Ghibli
The Tiger Moth pirate airship from Castle in the Sky

ghiblitoys05
© 2008 Studio Ghibli – NDHDMT
Sosuke's Pon Pon Boat from Ponyo

The first three of these (the Catbus, the Sea Railway train, and the Savoia S.21) went on sale back in November 2022. The two others (the Tiger Moth and Sosuke's Pon Pon Boat) will be released in the back half of March (and pre-orders are already open).

Each toy is about three inches long and costs 1,320 yen (approx. $10.06). They can be purchased directly from Takara Tomy on the Takara Tomy Mall website.

Source: PR Wire via YouPouch

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives