These Studio Ghibli Vehicle Toys are Truly Magical
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Takara Tomy is releasing a line of toy vehicles featuring some of Ghibli's most iconic vehicles
One awesome feature of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli movies is all the imaginative detail put into the various vehicles seen throughout the films. So, it's no surprise that Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy is releasing a line of toy vehicles featuring some of the most iconic ones.
The “Dream TOMICA Ghibli Ga Ippai” series, as it is called, currently has the following five toy vehicles:
The iconic Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro
The Sea Railway train from Spirited Away
The Savoia S.21 from Porco Rosso
The Tiger Moth pirate airship from Castle in the Sky
Sosuke's Pon Pon Boat from Ponyo
The first three of these (the Catbus, the Sea Railway train, and the Savoia S.21) went on sale back in November 2022. The two others (the Tiger Moth and Sosuke's Pon Pon Boat) will be released in the back half of March (and pre-orders are already open).
Each toy is about three inches long and costs 1,320 yen (approx. $10.06). They can be purchased directly from Takara Tomy on the Takara Tomy Mall website.