These Studio Ghibli Vehicle Toys are Truly Magical

© Studio Ghibli

One awesome feature of'smovies is all the imaginative detail put into the various vehicles seen throughout the films. So, it's no surprise that Japanese toymakeris releasing a line of toy vehicles featuring some of the most iconic ones.

The “Dream TOMICA Ghibli Ga Ippai” series, as it is called, currently has the following five toy vehicles:

© Studio Ghibli

My Neighbor Totoro

© Studio Ghibli

Spirited Away

© Studio Ghibli

Porco Rosso

© Studio Ghibli

Castle in the Sky

© 2008 Studio Ghibli – NDHDMT

Ponyo

The first three of these (the Catbus, the Sea Railway train, and the Savoia S.21) went on sale back in November 2022. The two others (the Tiger Moth and Sosuke's Pon Pon Boat) will be released in the back half of March (and pre-orders are already open).

Each toy is about three inches long and costs 1,320 yen (approx. $10.06). They can be purchased directly from Takara Tomy on the Takara Tomy Mall website.

Source: PR Wire via YouPouch