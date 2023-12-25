Blue Archive, VTubers, Uma Musume Rule Next Comic Market

Image via Comiket © バーニア600

The Comic Market ( Comiket ) organizing committee revealed on November 10 the complete list of circles (collaborative creative groups) participating in the upcoming Comiket 103 event. Once again, VTubers have dominated the doujinshi circles with a whopping 1,592 participating circles, up 492 since Comiket 101.

But it's the mobile game Blue Archive that makes a surprise appearance as a dark horse this year with a Comiket debut of 1,718 circles. The Uma Musume franchise comes in behind with 882 circles, up 146 from Comiket 101.

The next most popular fandoms include Type-Moon franchises (830), The IDOLM@STER (808), Touhou (770), and Kantai Collection (650). Most fandoms experienced a slight increase in circles.

The event has added 4,781 more tables since Comiket 102. Early entry tickets, which allow participants to enter when the event starts at 10:30 a.m. JST, are already sold out.

The event takes place on December 30-31 at the Tokyo Big Sight.