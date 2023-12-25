Interest
Blue Archive, VTubers, Uma Musume Rule Next Comic Market
posted on by Anita Tai
The Comic Market (Comiket) organizing committee revealed on November 10 the complete list of circles (collaborative creative groups) participating in the upcoming Comiket 103 event. Once again, VTubers have dominated the doujinshi circles with a whopping 1,592 participating circles, up 492 since Comiket 101.
But it's the mobile game Blue Archive that makes a surprise appearance as a dark horse this year with a Comiket debut of 1,718 circles. The Uma Musume franchise comes in behind with 882 circles, up 146 from Comiket 101.
The next most popular fandoms include Type-Moon franchises (830), The IDOLM@STER (808), Touhou (770), and Kantai Collection (650). Most fandoms experienced a slight increase in circles.
The event has added 4,781 more tables since Comiket 102. Early entry tickets, which allow participants to enter when the event starts at 10:30 a.m. JST, are already sold out.
The event takes place on December 30-31 at the Tokyo Big Sight.