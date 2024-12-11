×
Interest
Celebrate Christmas With Apothecary Diaries Cakes

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The popular confection returns along with Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, more

The official X/Twitter accounts for The Apothecary Diaries and confection maker Priroll announced the release of seven Apothecary Diaries Christmas cakes on November 5. The cakes were initially released in 2023 and are back in stock. Each pre-order also comes with a pin badge with the same character printed on the cake. The cake designs include Maomao, Jinshi, Xiaolan, Gyokuyo, Gaoshun, Lihaku, and Jinshi & Maomao and cost 5,508 yen (about US$36.42) each.

apothecary_diary_christmas_cake
Image via The Apothecary Diaries' X/Twitter account
Priroll is also selling several other anime print Christmas cakes, including Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Sakamoto Days, Trigun Stampede, and several Yu Gi Oh! series, among others. Priroll is taking orders for the anime print Christmas cakes until December 17. The Priroll website does not accept credit cards issued outside of Japan and only ships domestically.

Sources: Apothecary Diaries' X/Twitter account, Priroll's X/Twitter account and website (link 2), Anime! Anime!

