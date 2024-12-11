Interest
Celebrate Christmas With Apothecary Diaries Cakes
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The official X/Twitter accounts for The Apothecary Diaries and confection maker Priroll announced the release of seven Apothecary Diaries Christmas cakes on November 5. The cakes were initially released in 2023 and are back in stock. Each pre-order also comes with a pin badge with the same character printed on the cake. The cake designs include Maomao, Jinshi, Xiaolan, Gyokuyo, Gaoshun, Lihaku, and Jinshi & Maomao and cost 5,508 yen (about US$36.42) each.
🌿TVアニメ『#薬屋のひとりごと』🌿— プリロール公式（キャラケーキ＆マカロン） (@happypriroll) November 5, 2024
昨年ご好評頂いたクリスマスケーキの再販が決定！🍰✨
ケーキの絵柄は全7種からお選びいただけます！
早期ご予約割引も実施しておりますのでこの機会をお見逃しなく♪
購入特典缶バッジ付きで全国へお届けします🎁
詳細は⇨https://t.co/zRHLG9kPUw#猫猫 #壬氏 pic.twitter.com/0xqicU3siv
🌿Apothecary Diaries🌿
The Christmas cakes that were so popular last year are back in stock!🍰✨
You can choose from seven different cake designs!
We are also offering pre-order discounts, so don't miss this opportunity♪
Purchase bonus pin badge included and delivered nationwide🎁
For details, see ⇨https://priroll.jp/shopbrand/ct11256/
Priroll is also selling several other anime print Christmas cakes, including Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Sakamoto Days, Trigun Stampede, and several Yu Gi Oh! series, among others. Priroll is taking orders for the anime print Christmas cakes until December 17. The Priroll website does not accept credit cards issued outside of Japan and only ships domestically.
