Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XVI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Oshi no Ko, My Happy Marriage, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Tetsuya Kakihara, & more!

Christmas came and went, but our cheeks are still nice and rosy and comfy and cozy as we enjoy seasonal greetings from the anime and manga world!

Kentarō Itō

Merry Christmas
I'll be departing from Haneda as the date changes from Christmas Eve to Christmas!
The illuminations at Terminal 3 on Christmas Eve are beautiful♪
For now, I'll have my last Japanese draft beer before I fly out
I'm off now!

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved

dragon_maid_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©クール教信者・双葉社/ドラゴン生活向上委員会

My Happy Marriage

my_happy_marriage_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©顎木あくみ・月岡月穂／KADOKAWA／「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

Nobuhiko Okamoto

Good morning!

Today is the day!
The true Merry Christmas🎄!

Apparently there is a Christmas party at Corpo Yasumoto today!

Merry Christmas everyone🎄🎁

Once Upon a Witch's Death

witchs_death_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©坂/KADOKAWA/ある魔女が死ぬまで製作委員会

Oshi no Ko

oshi_no_ko_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Pom (Senpai is an Otokonoko)

pom_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©ぽむ
pom_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©ぽむ

Takopi's Original Sin

takopis_original_sin_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©タイザン5／集英社・「タコピーの原罪」製作委員会
@takopi_anime クリスマスとタコピー #タコピーの原罪 #タコピー ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - 『タコピーの原罪』アニメ公式

Tetsuya Kakihara

Tetsuya Kakihara celebrated his birthday on December 24.

Wait a minute!
So many candles after so long lol

The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest

healer_who_was_banished_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

