Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XVI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Christmas came and went, but our cheeks are still nice and rosy and comfy and cozy as we enjoy seasonal greetings from the anime and manga world!
Kentarō Itō
メリークリスマス🎄— 伊藤健太郎@声優 (@itoken_k_show) December 24, 2024
クリスマスイブからクリスマスに日付けが変わるころ、羽田から旅立ちます！
イブの第三ターミナルはイルミネーションが綺麗です♪
とりあえず、飛び立つ前に日本の生ビールの飲み納めです🍺
行ってきます〜！ pic.twitter.com/A07X9Rld14
Merry Christmas
I'll be departing from Haneda as the date changes from Christmas Eve to Christmas!
The illuminations at Terminal 3 on Christmas Eve are beautiful♪
For now, I'll have my last Japanese draft beer before I fly out
I'm off now!
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved
My Happy Marriage
Nobuhiko Okamoto
おはよーー！— 岡本信彦 (@ok_nobuhiko) December 24, 2024
今日こそ！
本当のメリクリ🎄ーーー！
そんな今日はコーポ安元でクリスマス会らしいです！ pic.twitter.com/pRGDZ331tO
Good morning!
Today is the day!
The true Merry Christmas🎄!
Apparently there is a Christmas party at Corpo Yasumoto today!
みんなメリークリスマス🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/Bse2CcMByx— 岡本信彦 (@ok_nobuhiko) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas everyone🎄🎁
Once Upon a Witch's Death
Oshi no Ko
Pom (Senpai is an Otokonoko)
Takopi's Original Sin
@takopi_anime クリスマスとタコピー #タコピーの原罪 #タコピー ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - 『タコピーの原罪』アニメ公式
Tetsuya Kakihara
Tetsuya Kakihara celebrated his birthday on December 24.
Wait a minute!
So many candles after so long lol
The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!