Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dr. Stone, Prince of Tennis, Royal Tutor, Yotsuba&!, Promised Neverland, & more!

The anime and manga world wishes everyone a Merry Christmas from the bottom of its heart!

Bleach Soul Puzzle

bleach_soul_puzzle_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ ©KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.

Dr. Stone

dr_stone_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

Higasa Akai (The Royal Tutor)

akai_higasa_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©赤井ヒガサ

Takeshi Konomi (The Prince of Tennis)

[December 24 is also the main character Ryoma Echizen's birthday.]

Momentary Lily

momentary_lily_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©GoHands／松竹・もめんたりー・リリィ製作委員会

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

please_put_them_on_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©柊裕＞SQUARE ENIX・「履いてください、鷹峰さん」製作委員会

Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)

demizu_posuka_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©出水ぽすか

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Takuya Shinjō (Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun)

shijo_takuya_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©シンジョウタクヤ

Yotsuba&!

yotuba_to_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©KIYOHIKO AZUMA／YOTUBA SUTAZIO

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

