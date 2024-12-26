Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dr. Stone, Prince of Tennis, Royal Tutor, Yotsuba&!, Promised Neverland, & more!
The anime and manga world wishes everyone a Merry Christmas from the bottom of its heart!
Bleach Soul Puzzle
Dr. Stone
Higasa Akai (The Royal Tutor)
Takeshi Konomi (The Prince of Tennis)
Happy Merry Christmas🎄🤶✨#越前リョーマ誕生祭 pic.twitter.com/BMJ6Swht3w— 許斐剛 (@konomi_takeshi) December 24, 2024
[December 24 is also the main character Ryoma Echizen's birthday.]
Momentary Lily
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!
Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
🎅🎄・⭐・🎀・⭐・🎄🎅— 【公式】俺だけレベルアップな件：ARISE（俺アラ） (@Sololv_ARISE_JP) December 24, 2024
🎄🔔ジングル🔔🐜ベル🐜🎄
🎄🔔ジングル🔔🐜ベル🐜🎄
🎅🎄・⭐・🎀・⭐・🎄🎅#ジングルベル #クリスマス #MerryChristmas #俺アラ #俺レベ #俺だけレベルアップな件 pic.twitter.com/78lWeapAbP
Takuya Shinjō (Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun)
Yotsuba&!
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!