Voice Actor Riho Iida Announces She Is Expecting a Baby

Iida also revealed she underwent infertility treatments

Image via x.com ©飯田里穂

Voice actor Riho Iida announced on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on December 25, Christmas Day, that she is expecting a child.

Dear Everyone

I am pleased to announce I have been blessed with a new life.

After undergoing infertility treatments and gaining many experiences, I have finally been able to conceive.

Currently, my health is stable and I am continuing to work while consulting with those around me.

Considering this may affect my future schedule and activities, I decided to announce my pregnancy at this time.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supports me and those involved for your understanding and cooperation when I was not feeling well.

I would also like to continue living peacefully while savoring the joy of adding to my family.

I hope you will continue to watch over me with kindness.

As of press time, Iida has received over 1,300 responses to her announcement, most of which congratulated the voice actor . One reply of note is from animator and character designer Yūhei Murota (best known for the character designs of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ):

Congratulations!!👶🌸

Iida has appeared in Dropkick on My Devil! as Persephone the Second, Love Live! School idol project as Rin Hoshizono, World’s End Harem as Akira Tōdō, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.