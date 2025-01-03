×
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Promised Neverland, Show By Rock!!, CITY, Mega Man, To Be Hero, Akira Kushida, Makoto Raiku, & more!

2025 is just getting started and the Japanese three-day New Year's holiday is coming to a close. And while there are more New Year's greetings to see, this is the last part of our round up of New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world 2025.

Akira Akatsuki (Glico With Landmines)

akatsuki_akira_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©暁月あきら

Akira Kushida

Happy New Year🎍
Your support gave me courage and energy and helped me make a comeback.
I would like to perform more live shows where I can sing together with everyone.
Because I love that kind of live performance.
Thank you.
Akira Kushida

CITY The Animation

city_the_animation_akira_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Court Betten (Spider-Man: Octo-Girl)

I hope for your continued support this year!✨

Himitsu no AiPri

hitmitsu_no_aipri_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Hitoshi Ariga (Yokai Torimonochō, Pokémon manga)

🌄Happy New Year㊗
While I was working, the new year came.🎍
I look forward to your continued support this year!

The image is for the year of the snake, so it's Demachi no Ayami from the Yokai Torimonochō from volume 9 onwards.

I'm planning on drawing some New Year's illustrations at some point, but work takes priority, so please just bear with me.

Kintetsu Yamada (Sweat and Soap, Kasane to Subaru, Home Office Romance)

yamada_kintetsu_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©山田金鉄

Makoto Raiku (Zatch Bell)

raiku_makoto_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©雷句誠

Masami Okui

okui_masami_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©奥井雅美

2025
Happy New Year
I hope for your continued support this year
Masami Okui

Mega Man

mega_man_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Nippon Ichi Software

nippon_ichi_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.
disgaea_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Aniplex Inc. Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. Published by Drecom Co., Ltd.

Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)

demizu_posuka_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©出水ぽすか

Show By Rock!!

show_by_rok_new_years2025
Image via x.com
@SHOWBYROCK © '25 SANRIO SP-M 著作（株）サンリオ

To Be Hero

┈┈┈┈ 🎍 ┈┈┈┈
𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈

Happy new year!

We hope you will enjoy TO BE HERO X which will begin airing soon.

On Fuji TV
Broadcast on Sunday mornings at 9:30am in April 2013!
[Worldwide simultaneous launch]

Yuu Morikawa (Mr. Villain's Day Off)

Happy New Year🌅
Wishing you all a healthy and happy year!
I hope for your continued support this year!

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XIV
