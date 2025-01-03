Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XV
2025 is just getting started and the Japanese three-day New Year's holiday is coming to a close. And while there are more New Year's greetings to see, this is the last part of our round up of New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world 2025.
Akira Akatsuki (Glico With Landmines)
Akira Kushida
明けましておめでとうございます🎍— 串田アキラ staff Snowkey (@SnowkeyStaff) January 2, 2025
皆さまの応援で勇気、元気を
頂き復活のきっかけになりました。
みんなといっしょに唄える
ライブに どんどん出演したいと思います。
そんなライブが好きだから。
よろしくお願いします。
串田アキラ
Happy New Year🎍
Your support gave me courage and energy and helped me make a comeback.
I would like to perform more live shows where I can sing together with everyone.
Because I love that kind of live performance.
Thank you.
Akira Kushida
CITY The Animation
Court Betten (Spider-Man: Octo-Girl)
今年もよろしくお願いします！✨ pic.twitter.com/bkeomeU6wM— 別天荒人 (@bet10co10) January 1, 2025
I hope for your continued support this year!✨
Himitsu no AiPri
Hitoshi Ariga (Yokai Torimonochō, Pokémon manga)
🌄明けましておめでとうございます㊗— ありがひとし🌇🦖 (@ariga_megamix) December 31, 2024
仕事してるうちに年が明けました。🎍
今年もよろしくお願いいたします！
画像は巳年なので妖怪捕物帖乙の『出町の妖巳（あやみ）』
9巻～の登場。
お年賀イラストは折見て描くつもりですが、仕事優先ということで、ゆるっと見守ってください。 pic.twitter.com/p5gArTPqme
🌄Happy New Year㊗
While I was working, the new year came.🎍
I look forward to your continued support this year!
The image is for the year of the snake, so it's Demachi no Ayami from the Yokai Torimonochō from volume 9 onwards.
I'm planning on drawing some New Year's illustrations at some point, but work takes priority, so please just bear with me.
Kintetsu Yamada (Sweat and Soap, Kasane to Subaru, Home Office Romance)
Makoto Raiku (Zatch Bell)
Masami Okui
2025
Happy New Year
I hope for your continued support this year
Masami Okui
Mega Man
Nippon Ichi Software
Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)
Show By Rock!!
To Be Hero
┈┈┈┈ 🎍 ┈┈┈┈— 『TO BE HERO X』公式 (@tbhx_officialJP) December 31, 2024
𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈
あけましておめでとうございます！
いよいよ放送開始になる
「TO BE HERO X」を
よろしくお願いいたします。
フジテレビにて
25年4月 日曜朝9時30分放送！
【全世界同時展開】#TOBEHEROX pic.twitter.com/GbkNEV3eFD
┈┈┈┈ 🎍 ┈┈┈┈
𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈
Happy new year!
We hope you will enjoy TO BE HERO X which will begin airing soon.
On Fuji TV
Broadcast on Sunday mornings at 9:30am in April 2013!
[Worldwide simultaneous launch]
Yuu Morikawa (Mr. Villain's Day Off)
あけましておめでとうございます🌅— 森川侑📘わるものさん⑥巻&アニメ🌻 (@mori_kw) December 31, 2024
皆さまにとって、健やかで楽しい良い1年になりますように！
今年もどうぞよろしくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/wFLbWbHSCq
Happy New Year🌅
Wishing you all a healthy and happy year!
I hope for your continued support this year!
