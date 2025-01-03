×
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XIV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Shonen Magazine, Granblue Fantasy, Our Fake Marriage, Solo Leveling, Akihiro Hino, & more!

It's time to make some fresh mochi for the new year and open the kagami mochi decorations — and what better treat to go with mochi than New Year's greetings:

Akihiro Hino

Happy New Year!
To everyone who has supported Level-5 and everyone who has worked with us, I would like to thank you for your continued support in 2025! This year, we would like to complete three major works and make a leap forward. I hope 2025 will be a good year for everyone!

Atlus

atlus_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Azychika (Record of Ragnarok)

azychika_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©アジチカ

Bleach (Brave Souls, Soul Puzzle)

bleach_brave_souls_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©KLabGames
bleach_soul_puzzle_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.

Blue Lock Project: World Champion

Gisho Akagi (BL manga creator)

akagi_gisho_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©アカギギショウ

Granblue Fantasy franchise

grandblu_fantasy_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Cygames, Inc.
grandblu_fantasy_relink_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Cygames, Inc.

Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup

㊗Happy New Year🎍

We hope for your continued support for the anime Kinokoinu this year as well🍄

A special event, "Spring Kinokoinu Festival" will be held on Sunday, March 2✨

✅Event details https://Kinokoinu-anime.com/0302event_info2/

#Kinokoinu

[Kinokoinu streaming now available📺]
https://Kinokoinu-anime.com/broadcast_all/

Kiwi Tokina (Our Fake Marriage)

Happy New Year🎊
In 2025, both Usokon and Usokon Rosé will be coming to an end. I feel sad there is only a little time left, but I will do my best until the end, so please continue to support these series. 🥹💓

Koichi Korenaga

Happy New Year🎵 I hope the new year will be a good one for everyone.

Mai Tanaka (A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!)

Happy new year!
I hope you will continue to support A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! in 2025 as well🎍🐍🌅

Solo Leveling

🐍𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓!!🐍
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Happy new year!
Season 2 will soon air!

▶︎▷𝟬𝟭 . 𝟬𝟰 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝟮 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧

The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe

kiraro_moive_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©映画「鬼太郎誕生ゲゲゲの謎」製作委員会

Weekly Shōnen Magazine

Happy New Year
We look forward to your continued support in 2025!

Yudetamago (Takashi Shimada, Kinnikuman)

I'm eating at home right now. New Year is Osechi

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XIII
