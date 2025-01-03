Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XIV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's time to make some fresh mochi for the new year and open the kagami mochi decorations — and what better treat to go with mochi than New Year's greetings:
Akihiro Hino
おめましておめでとうございます！— 日野晃博 (@AkihiroHino) December 31, 2024
レベルファイブを応援してくださった皆様、お仕事でご一緒させていただいた皆様、２０２５年も引き続きよろしくお願いします！今年は３本の大作を完成させて、飛躍していきたいと思います。皆様にとっても２０２５年がよい年でありますように！ pic.twitter.com/aS8sSSD7Sl
Happy New Year!
To everyone who has supported Level-5 and everyone who has worked with us, I would like to thank you for your continued support in 2025! This year, we would like to complete three major works and make a leap forward. I hope 2025 will be a good year for everyone!
Atlus
Azychika (Record of Ragnarok)
Bleach (Brave Souls, Soul Puzzle)
Blue Lock Project: World Champion
🎉2025 is here🎉— BLUE LOCK Project: World Champion 【Official】 (@BLUELOCK_PWC_GL) January 1, 2025
Happy New Year Egoists!🌅 🎍#BLUELOCK_PWC#BLUELOCK pic.twitter.com/KzmYwqZiT5
Gisho Akagi (BL manga creator)
Granblue Fantasy franchise
Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup
㊗あけましておめでとうございます🎍— 『きのこいぬ』🍄アニメ公式📺10月3日放送&配信スタート (@kinokoinu_anime) January 1, 2025
今年もアニメ『 #きのこいぬ 』を
よろしくお願いいたします🍄
3月2日(日)にはスペシャルイベント
「春のきのこいぬ祭り」も開催予定✨
✅イベント詳細https://t.co/Brwlzsl6xk#kinokoinu
【TVアニメ『きのこいぬ』好評配信中📺】https://t.co/zRLGSmfIVT pic.twitter.com/yuRbMHYKsb
㊗Happy New Year🎍
We hope for your continued support for the anime Kinokoinu this year as well🍄
A special event, "Spring Kinokoinu Festival" will be held on Sunday, March 2✨
✅Event details https://Kinokoinu-anime.com/0302event_info2/
#Kinokoinu
[Kinokoinu streaming now available📺]
https://Kinokoinu-anime.com/broadcast_all/
Kiwi Tokina (Our Fake Marriage)
新年あけましておめでとうございます🎊— 時名きうい🥝 (@tokina_kiui) January 1, 2025
2025年はウソ婚、ウソ婚Roséともに最終回を迎えます。残りわずかとなりさみしい気持ちでいっぱいですが、最後まで頑張りますので本作をどうぞよろしくお願いいたします🥹💓 pic.twitter.com/dsn9DUnAvv
Happy New Year🎊
In 2025, both Usokon and Usokon Rosé will be coming to an end. I feel sad there is only a little time left, but I will do my best until the end, so please continue to support these series. 🥹💓
Koichi Korenaga
新年明けましておめでとうございます🎵新年が皆様にとって良い一年となりますように。 pic.twitter.com/uooPwfhJ7n— 是永巧一 (@KORE1225) January 1, 2025
Happy New Year🎵 I hope the new year will be a good one for everyone.
Mai Tanaka (A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!)
あけましておめでとうございます！— 田中まい◎妖はじアニメ放送中！ (@tanamai78) December 31, 2024
2025年も「妖怪学校の先生はじめました！」をよろしくお願いします🎍🐍🌅 pic.twitter.com/Zwc0SAeMO8
Happy new year!
I hope you will continue to support A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! in 2025 as well🎍🐍🌅
Solo Leveling
🐍𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓!!🐍— アニメ『俺だけレベルアップな件』公式 (@sololeveling_pr) December 31, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
あけましておめでとうございます！
いよいよSeason2が放送開始！
▶︎▷𝟬𝟭.𝟬𝟰 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝟮 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧#俺だけレベルアップな件#SoloLeveling #俺レベ2期 pic.twitter.com/jM37gvUb9E
🐍𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓!!🐍
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Happy new year!
Season 2 will soon air!
▶︎▷𝟬𝟭 . 𝟬𝟰 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝟮 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧
The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe
Weekly Shōnen Magazine
🔸🔸🔸謹賀新年🔸🔸🔸— 週刊少年マガジン公式 (@shonenmagazine1) January 1, 2025
🔸 2025年もよろしく 🔸
🔸お願いいたします！🔸
🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸 pic.twitter.com/hvMhseWlFQ
Happy New Year
We look forward to your continued support in 2025!
Yudetamago (Takashi Shimada, Kinnikuman)
今から おうちご飯 新年はおせちだね #高島屋 #キン肉マンおせち pic.twitter.com/7vbHZTKAse— ゆでたまご嶋田 (@yude_shimada) January 1, 2025
I'm eating at home right now. New Year is Osechi
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!