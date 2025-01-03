Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XIII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Many people are familiar with the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, but they are just half the story. The 12 animals are part of a 60-year “stems-and-branches” cycle. So, while we usually call 2025 the Year of the Snake, we are technically in the Year of the Yin Wood Snake. So, let's see all the New Year's greetings for the Year of the Yin Wood Snake:
Anne of Green Gables
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━╮— アニメ『アン・シャーリー』公式 2025年4月 放送開始予定！ (@anime_ann_e) January 1, 2025
🎉HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025🎉
╰━━━━━━━━━━━━╯
アン・シャーリーから皆様へ！
皆様にとって素敵な１年になりますように💫
本年もどうぞよろしくお願いいたします！
アニメーションシリーズ『アン・シャーリー』は
4月よりNHK Eテレにて放送予定🌼… pic.twitter.com/6O3XCBddOW
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
🎉HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025🎉
╰━━━━━━━━━━━━╯
From Anne Shirley to you all!
I hope this year will be a wonderful one for everyone💫
I hope for your continued support this year!
The animated series Anne Shirley is scheduled to air on NHK E-Tele from April 🌼
Bee and PuppyCat
Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō
Kappei Yamaguchi
勝平起きた━━━━━━!!— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) December 31, 2024
2025年❗️
世界におはよ━━━━━♪
そして、明けましておめでとう‼️
今年も楽しい事いっぱいありますよーに^^
さぁ、元気に出っぱつ出っぱつ〜^^ pic.twitter.com/TcKzANLSX9
Kappei woke up━━━━━━!!
2025❗️
Good morning to the world━━━━━♪
And Happy New Year‼️
I hope this year will be full of fun things too^^
Come on, let's go full speed ahead!^^
Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc
Kōshi Hiraoka (Tobakuni artist)
Mission: Yozakura Family (Hitsuji Gondaira)
This year is the Year of the
GoliathSnake!!
A small announcement: Starting this year, I'm drawing and releasing on an irregular schedule! (Sorry, and thanks for your understanding!)
Momotaro Dentetsu
🚂💨━━━━━🌸— 「桃太郎電鉄」 公式アカウント (@MOMOTETSU_INFO) December 31, 2024
ポッポ～！
社長のみなさん～！
🌸━━━━━🍑🎍#2025年 も引き続き
桃鉄をよろしくお願いします✨🐍#桃鉄令和#桃鉄ワールド pic.twitter.com/EjQhiNvZsb
🚂💨━━━━━🌸
Toot toot!
Dear CEOs!
🌸━━━━━🍑🎍
We hope you will continue to enjoy Momotetsu in 2025✨🐍
Naoki Urasawa
Happy New Year❗️2025— 浦沢直樹_Naoki Urasawa公式情報 (@urasawa_naoki) January 1, 2025
みなさんにとって良い年になりますように！ pic.twitter.com/f149a3qcpM
Happy New Year❗️ 2025
I hope this year is a good one for everyone!
Soreike! Anpanman
Takashi Shiina (Zettai Karen Children, GS Mikami Gokuraku Daisakusen!!)
あけましておめでとうございます。今年もよろしくお願いします。 pic.twitter.com/G6LddWP1rz— 椎名高志 (@Takashi_Shiina) December 31, 2024
Happy New Year. I look forward to your continued support this year.
The Elusive Samurai
Weekly Shonen Jump
Yui Sakakibara
✨🐍2025年🐍✨— 榊原ゆい (@YuiSakakibara) December 31, 2024
あけまして
おめでとうございます🌄
今年もよろしくお願いしまーす
✌😊✨
2025年も自分ができることを全力でっ❗💪😆✨
❤ゆいにゃん❤ pic.twitter.com/HuvGuK7cVZ
✨🐍2025🐍✨
Happy New Year🌄
I look forward to your continued support this year.
✌😊✨
In 2025, I will do my best to do what I can❗💪😆✨
❤Yui-nyan❤
Yūki Imada (Shadow the Hedgehog manga)
あけましておめでとうございます— 今田ユウキ👶シャドウ/Shadowまんがコロコロ (@pungter) January 1, 2025
今年もよろしくお願いします！#漆黒シャドウ pic.twitter.com/9nztptOhvv
Happy New Year! I look forward to your continued support this year!
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!