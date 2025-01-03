×
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XIII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Shonen Jump, Mission: Yozakura Family, Anne of Green Gables, Kappei Yamaguchi, Naoki Urasawa, Takashi Shiina, & more!

Many people are familiar with the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, but they are just half the story. The 12 animals are part of a 60-year “stems-and-branches” cycle. So, while we usually call 2025 the Year of the Snake, we are technically in the Year of the Yin Wood Snake. So, let's see all the New Year's greetings for the Year of the Yin Wood Snake:

Anne of Green Gables

╭━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
🎉HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025🎉
╰━━━━━━━━━━━━╯
From Anne Shirley to you all!

I hope this year will be a wonderful one for everyone💫

I hope for your continued support this year!

The animated series Anne Shirley is scheduled to air on NHK E-Tele from April 🌼

Bee and PuppyCat

bee_and_puppycat_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©FRED & TI

Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō

fushigi_dagashiya_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©廣嶋玲子・ jyajya ／偕成社／銭天堂製作委員会

Kappei Yamaguchi

Kappei woke up━━━━━━!!
2025❗️
Good morning to the world━━━━━♪
And Happy New Year‼️
I hope this year will be full of fun things too^^
Come on, let's go full speed ahead!^^

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

kinnikuman_perfect_origin_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ゆでたまご／集英社・キン肉マン製作委員会

Kōshi Hiraoka (Tobakuni artist)

hiraoka_koshi_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©平岡滉史

Mission: Yozakura Family (Hitsuji Gondaira)

yozakura_family_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©権平ひつじ／集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会・MBS

This year is the Year of the Goliath Snake!!
A small announcement: Starting this year, I'm drawing and releasing on an irregular schedule!　(Sorry, and thanks for your understanding!)

Momotaro Dentetsu

🚂💨━━━━━🌸
Toot toot!
Dear CEOs!
🌸━━━━━🍑🎍

We hope you will continue to enjoy Momotetsu in 2025✨🐍

Naoki Urasawa

Happy New Year❗️ 2025
I hope this year is a good one for everyone!

Soreike! Anpanman

anpanman_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©やなせ・F・T・N

Takashi Shiina (Zettai Karen Children, GS Mikami Gokuraku Daisakusen!!)

Happy New Year. I look forward to your continued support this year.

The Elusive Samurai

elusive_samurai_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©松井優征／集英社

Weekly Shonen Jump

shonen_jump_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©週刊少年ジャンプ／集英社

Yui Sakakibara

✨🐍2025🐍✨
Happy New Year🌄
I look forward to your continued support this year.
✌😊✨

In 2025, I will do my best to do what I can❗💪😆✨

❤Yui-nyan❤

Yūki Imada (Shadow the Hedgehog manga)

Happy New Year! I look forward to your continued support this year!

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

