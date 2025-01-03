Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
During New Year's, the Shchi Fukujin, or Seven Lucky Gods, are venerated across Japan. But among those gods, Ebisu, the god of prosperity and wealth in business, gets love from businesses around the country. But that doesn't mean we can't also enjoy the blessings of Benzaiten, the goddess of talent, through the New Year's greetings from our favorite creators and performers:
Eri Kitamura
あけましておめでとうございます🎍🌅— 喜多村英梨✦✦✦キタエリ (@KITAxERI) December 31, 2024
年越しキタエリオンラインに集まってくれて、見守ってくれて、本当にありがとうございました🙏💦
お正月休みはアーカイブ観倒してくださいね🫶
発表しましたライブツアーも楽しみにしつつ、今年も自分らしい表現に努めてまいりますので、宜しくお願いします✨ pic.twitter.com/v3Q3JYuiLy
Happy New Year🎍🌅
Thank you so much for coming to the New Year's Eve Kitaeri Online and watching over me🙏💦
Please enjoy the archive of it during the New Year holidays🫶
I'm looking forward to the live tour I announced, and I'll continue to strive to express myself this year, so please continue to support me!✨
Gōshō Aoyama Manga Factory (Detective Conan)
Haikyu!!
Hirotaka Marufuji (Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc character designer)
新年明けましておめでとうございます🎍— 丸藤 広貴 Hirotaka Marufuji (@MARUfujiya) December 31, 2024
本年もキン肉マン完璧超人始祖編をどーぞ宜しくお願いいたします💪 pic.twitter.com/Zu6iOzYP6x
Happy New Year🎍
I hope for your continued support of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc this year💪
Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)
Kouji Seo (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)
Macross (Bigwest)
🎉HAPPY NEW YEAR🎉— MACROSS (@MACROSS_BIGWEST) January 1, 2025
We hope you will enjoy and continue to support #MACROSS over the upcoming year✨https://t.co/tBf2R3JIE1 pic.twitter.com/NV6MOUnxM0
Marina Inoue
明けましておめでとう御座います！— 井上麻里奈 (@Mari_navi) December 31, 2024
今年はもっと積極的に、より楽しむ心で行動していきたいです。
2025年も皆様にとって素晴らしい１年になりますように。
何卒宜しくお願い致します。
井上麻里奈 pic.twitter.com/fNb7NB8fK8
Happy New Year!
This year, I want to be more proactive and have more fun.
I hope 2025 will be a wonderful year for everyone.
Thank you for your continued support.
Marina Inoue
Naotake Furusato
Rascal the Raccoon
Saki Fujita
2025年もよろしくお願いしまーす！！— 藤田咲（本人） (@sakitaf_1019) December 31, 2024
ももいろ歌合戦のオフショット！
あんこ(田辺留依ちゃん)が撮ってくれた😊
野生の藤田咲です。
(背景がシカイメージの野山なんだって。) pic.twitter.com/TbQgC0Fen3
I look forward to your continued support in 2025!
Behind-the-scenes shots from the Momoiro Uta Gassen!
Anko (Rui Tanabe-chan) took this photo😊
This is wild Saki Fujita.
(The background is apparently a field with a deer motif.)
Shinya Owada
#謹賀新年— 大和田 伸也 (@oowadashinya) January 1, 2025
あけましておめでとう御座います！
本年も健康で皆さんが幸せでありますように^_^
2025年最初は
私はペロちゃん（クワッス）と
チコ（ゼニガメ）と一緒に
新年のご挨拶をさせていただきます！
仲良くしてね^_^#ポケモン #お正月 #ぬい活 pic.twitter.com/tzcnLyjMAP
Happy New Year!
I hope this year will bring you good health and happiness^_^
For the start of 2025 I wish you a Happy New Year together with Pero-chan (Qwaxly) and CHiCO (Squirtle)!
Let's be friends^_^
Skip and Loafer
🎍🐍━━━━━━— TVアニメ『スキップとローファー』公式＠第2期制作決定🌸 (@skip_and_loafer) January 1, 2025
あけましておめでとうございます
━━━━━━🐍🎍
本年も引き続き＃スキップとローファーをよろしくお願いいたします！
キャラクターデザイン梅下麻奈未さん描き下ろし冬ビジュアルを公開🎉
2期もお楽しみに✨#スキロー pic.twitter.com/JutdsTGHCm
🎍🐍━━━━━━
Happy New Year
━━━━━━🐍🎍
We hope you will continue to support Skip and Loafer this year!
Character designer Manami Umeshita's new winter visual has been revealed 🎉
Please look forward to season 2✨
Takako Shimura (Wandering Son)
The Rose of Versailles
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!