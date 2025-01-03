Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XII

From new, original masterpieces and powerhouse sequels to game-redefining expansions and reimagined classics, gamers feasted this year.

― 2024 was a great year for games. From new, original masterpieces and powerhouse sequels to game-redefining expansions and reimagined classics, gamers feasted this year. But which were the best of the best? Let's get into that, shall we? Here, in no particular orde...