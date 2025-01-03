×
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part XII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Haikyu!!, Macross, Skip & Loafer, Rose of Versailles, Kouji Seo, Marina Inoue, Eri Kitamura, & more!

During New Year's, the Shchi Fukujin, or Seven Lucky Gods, are venerated across Japan. But among those gods, Ebisu, the god of prosperity and wealth in business, gets love from businesses around the country. But that doesn't mean we can't also enjoy the blessings of Benzaiten, the goddess of talent, through the New Year's greetings from our favorite creators and performers:

Eri Kitamura

Happy New Year🎍🌅

Thank you so much for coming to the New Year's Eve Kitaeri Online and watching over me🙏💦

Please enjoy the archive of it during the New Year holidays🫶

I'm looking forward to the live tour I announced, and I'll continue to strive to express myself this year, so please continue to support me!✨

Gōshō Aoyama Manga Factory (Detective Conan)

aoyama_gosho_museum_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©青山剛昌／小学館

Haikyu!!

haikyu_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©2024「ハイキュー‼」製作委員会 ©古舘春一／集英社

Hirotaka Marufuji (Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc character designer)

Happy New Year🎍
I hope for your continued support of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc this year💪

Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)

ikada_kai_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©伊科田海

Kouji Seo (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)

seo_kouji_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©瀬尾公治

Macross (Bigwest)

Marina Inoue

Happy New Year!

This year, I want to be more proactive and have more fun.
I hope 2025 will be a wonderful year for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support.

Marina Inoue

Naotake Furusato

furusato_naotake_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©おっどあいくりえいてぃぶ

Rascal the Raccoon

rascal_the_racoon_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© NIPPON ANIMATION CO., LTD. All rights reserved

Saki Fujita

I look forward to your continued support in 2025!

Behind-the-scenes shots from the Momoiro Uta Gassen!
Anko (Rui Tanabe-chan) took this photo😊

This is wild Saki Fujita.
(The background is apparently a field with a deer motif.)

Shinya Owada

Happy New Year!
I hope this year will bring you good health and happiness^_^

For the start of 2025 I wish you a Happy New Year together with Pero-chan (Qwaxly) and CHiCO (Squirtle)!
Let's be friends^_^

Skip and Loafer

🎍🐍━━━━━━
Happy New Year
━━━━━━🐍🎍

We hope you will continue to support Skip and Loafer this year!

Character designer Manami Umeshita's new winter visual has been revealed 🎉
Please look forward to season 2✨

Takako Shimura (Wandering Son)

shimura_takako_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©志村貴子

The Rose of Versailles

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

