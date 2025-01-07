Singer Kana Adachi Announces Marriage to Tokyo Giants Player Naoki Yoshikawa

Singer Kana Adachi announced on her Instagram account that she married baseball team Tokyo Yomiuri Giants ' second baseman Naoki Yoshikawa on December 28. In her post, she included a photo of herself with Yoshikawa and a joint message with the baseball star.

Image via www.instagram.com ©足立佳奈

Adachi and Yoshikawa wrote in their joint message:

To all our supporters and all those close to us,



We are pleased to announce Yomiuri Giants ' Yoshikawa Naoki and singer-songwriter Adachi Kana have gotten married.



The two are from Gifu Prefecture and grew up near each other.

We have many things in common to talk about, and our similar sensibilities have led us to one another.



Although we are still inexperienced, we hope to work together and support each other at all times, and continue to work hard.

We hope you will continue to warmly watch over us.

We look forward to your continued support.

As of press time, Adachi received over 900 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues, and over 54,000 likes. One of note is from fellow singer Leola . Leolo simply congratulated Kido on her marriage saying, “Awwwww!! Congrats 🥹🫶🫶”.

Adachi has performed theme songs for Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File (“Change!”) and The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (“Good day”) anime. She also appeared in the ninth episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods as Mei. Her website lists her full résumé.

Yoshikawa was drafted to the Tokyo Yomiuri Giants baseball team in 2016 as the number one draft pick. The Nippon Professional Baseball website lists his full résumé and statistics.