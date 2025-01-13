Fortnite Festival Game Confirms Hatsune Miku Collaboration

Collaboration featuring outfits, music, instruments begins with Season 7 on Tuesday

As teased earlier this month, vocaloid Hatsune Miku is making her debut in Season 7 of Epic Games ' Fortnite Festival game, a rhythm game developed by Harmonix of Rock Band and Guitar Hero fame.

Image via Fortnite franchise's website © 2024 Epic Games, Inc.

The collaboration features the Music Pass, a single track of free and premium rewards that players can work towards by earning XP in any mode. Free rewards include a Hatsune MIku outfit, four Jam Tracks, the Break Emote, Paper Lantern Aura, the Shamisen Electric Bass instrument, and the Shatter Sonic Guitar as the final free reward.

Image via Fortnite franchise's website © 2024 Epic Games, Inc.

Premium rewards include the Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit (along with LEGO style), Brite Hatsune Miku Style, the Neko Miku Keytar, Neko Miku Guitar, and Miku Brite Style. The "M@GICAL☆CURE! LOVE ♥ SHOT!" Jam Track feat. Hatsune Miku by SAWTOWNE is also unlockable. Get ready for a Miku Miku Beam! Also, yes, there is a leek in there somewhere.

Image via Fortnite franchise's website © 2024 Epic Games, Inc.

The Music Pass rewards may become purchaseable in the game's shop at a later date.

In addition to the Music Pass, the following items are available as part of bundles in the shop: The Hatsune Miku bundle includes a Hatsune Miku Outfit (with a LEGO Style), Pack-sune Miku Back Bling, Miku Live Emote, Miku Miku Beam Emote, Miku Light Contrail, Hatsune's Mic-u, and Miku's Beat Drums. The Hatsune Miku Cyclone Bundle includes the Cyclone Car Body (with 13 paint colors), as well as Decals for Miku Rider Beam, Miku Rider Lite, Bat Boy, Flames, L-ITA 99, Silver, Stripes, and Whiteout. “Miku” Jam Track by Anamanaguchi , Hatsune Miku The “Daisy 2.0” Jam Track by Ashnikko ft. Hatsune Miku and “World Is Mine” Jam Track from ryo ( supercell ) is also available in the shop.

Image via Fortnite franchise's website © 2024 Epic Games, Inc.

Fortnite Festival Season 7 begins with v33.20 on Tuesday, and it will end on April 8. Other additions to Season 7 are new Battle Stage Modes: Lead Only, Drums Only, Vocals Only, and Bass Only. PlayStation and Xbox players can also experience a new local multiplayer feature.

Image via Fortnite franchise's website © 2024 Epic Games, Inc.

The Fortnite franchise launched Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game similar to the same developer Harmonix's Rock Band or the different Freaks/Mania games by Konami , in December 2023. Since its release, Fortnite Festival has collaborated with The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Metallica, and Karol G. The current season with Snoop Dogg is slated to end on Tuesday.

Fortnite previously launched a collaboration with the Naruto series in November 2021, with a second part that launched in June 2022. A Dragon Ball collaboration launched in August 2022, and a My Hero Academia collaboration followed that December. The game received an Attack on Titan collaboration in April 2023.