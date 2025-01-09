Hatsune Miku Teases Fortnite Collaboration

Is the Vocaloid idol gonna take up arms?

Art by 米山舞(Yoneyama Mai) Image via x.com © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

The Fortnite Festival game's X (formerly Twitter ) account posted and pinned a reply to Hatsune Miku's post on Wednesday. Hatsune Miku's initial post stated that the Vocaloid idol's backpack is missing. In response, the Fortnite Festival account said, “Finders Keepers? Don't worry, we'll hold it for you backstage.”

It's unclear if and how the two properties will collaborate from these two posts. However, because Fortnite Festival pinned their reply to Hatsune Miku, one might assume Hatsune Miku and Fortnite will collaborate soon.

Following the posts, several Fortnite data miners suggested the game and Hatsune Miku would be collaborating. In a video uploaded to the Shiina YouTube channel on December 8, the data miner noted several upcoming changes to Fortnite. Among the changes, Shiina highlighted the X post by Hatsune Miku.

The franchise launched Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game similar to Harmonix's Rock Band or the different Freaks/Mania games by Konami , in December 2023. Since its release, Fortnite Festival has collaborated with The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Metallica, and Karol G. The current season with Snoop Dogg is slated to end this month.