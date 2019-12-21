Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Casts Yūichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojō

Teaser visual also revealed

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Sunday revealed that voice actor Yūichi Nakamura will voice Satoru Gojō in the television anime adaptation of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The official website for the manga had revealed a teaser visual for the anime on Saturday.

The anime stars:

Junya Enoki as Yūji Itadori

as Yūji Itadori Yūma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro

as Megumi Fushiguro Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When the company then switched to its new Shonen Jump model, it began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Viz Media released the first volume in print on December 3. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website, and it describes the manga:

For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori...

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's seventh volume on October 4, and will publish the manga's eighth and ninth volumes on January 4.