Twittering Birds Never Fly Boys-Love Anime Film's New Trailer Reveals 8 More Cast Members

Film opens in Japan on February 15

The official website for Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Clouds Gather , the anime film of Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ), began streaming the film's first full trailer on Friday.

The above trailer reveals eight more cast members:

The film will open in Japan on February 15. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Digital Manga Publishing publishes the Twittering Birds Never Fly manga in English, and it describes the story:

The sexually masochistic yakuza boss, Yashiro, isn't the type to warm up to others easily. But when Chikara Doumeki, his newly hired bodyguard, catches his interest, he reconsiders his "hands-off" policy with subordinates. As Yashiro's invitations fail, the yakuza boss finds out his bodyguard has a very personal reason for staying at arm's length.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label is producing the film as its first project.

Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) is directing the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) is penning the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO is composing the music.

The manga runs in Taiyoh Tosho 's Hertz and ihr HertZ magazines.