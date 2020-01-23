WIT Studio's Great Pretender Con Man Anime's Video Reveals Cast, More Staff, Characters, Netflix Streaming, July Debut (Updated)

The official website for Wit Studio 's original television anime series Great Pretender began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's cast, additional staff, and July premiere, and it also confirms the worldwide release plans.

The anime will premiere Fuji TV 's +UItra programming block and on BS Fuji in July. Netflix will stream the anime exclusively worldwide, but it will stream in Japan ahead of the rest of the world.

The cast includes:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Makoto "Edamame" Edamura, the self-styled "Japan's greatest swindler" who makes a living running easy cons on well-meaning elderly and innocent travelers. Before his current life, he used to be honest and considerate. He collects capsule toys as a hobby, and is fond of coffee.



Junichi Suwabe as Laurent Thierry, an expert French conman who travels the world. He carries himself expertly and parts money from their owners with equal skill. He likes to dress smart and tell jokes. While on a sightseeing trip in Asakusa, he runs into Edamura when the latter tries to con him.



Natsumi Fujiwara as Abigail "Aby" Jones, a conman who prides herself on her flexible and well-toned body. She has a tendency to be brusque and quick to conflict, and hides a secret within her childhood memories.



Mie Sonozaki as Paula Dickins, a talented FBI agent who arrives in Los Angeles with the intent to take Laurent down. Driven and determined, she has earned the admiration of the local LAPD.





As previously announced, Hiro Kaburagi ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster , 91 Days ) is directing the series at Wit Studio . Yoshiyuki Sadamoto ( Evangelion , FLCL ) is designing the characters. Ryota Kosawa ( Parasyte live-action film, Always: Sunset on Third Street live-action film series) is writing the scripts, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise , Vinland Saga ) is composing the music. Maiko Okada is the producer.

The new staff members include:

The show will have a theme of "credit fraud" and will be a "happy and comedic drama between worldly famous swindlers." The site describes the anime:

Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!

The anime will run for two cours (quarters of a year) for a total of 23 episodes.

Source: Great Pretender website

Update: Character profiles added.