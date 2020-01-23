Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan Ghost Comedy Anime Reveals Visual, April Debut

The official website for Rensuke Oshikiri 's mini anime project Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan (Tatami-chan the Guest Room Spirit) opened on Friday, and revealed a new visual and the April streaming debut date for the anime. The CD for the theme song will go on sale on April 15, followed by a solo concert on April 16.

The previously announced cast includes:

Shiori Izawa as Tatami-chan



Satomi Arai as Ōya



Tomokazu Sugita as Kusuguri Bōzu



Yōji Ueda as Pom Poko Maru (left in image above)

as Pom Poko Maru (left in image above) Keiji Fujiwara as Karaoke Parlor Manager (center)

as Karaoke Parlor Manager (center) BB Gorō as Inanogawa (right)

Megumi Satou as Spirit (Masako Endō; left in image above)

as Spirit (Masako Endō; left in image above) Saki Kosaka as Okiku (center)

as Okiku (center) Kotomi Otsuka as Karaoke Parlor Employee (right)

Oshikiri voiced Tatami-chan in the project's promotional video that debuted last October.

Oshikiri launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project on October 25 last year, and it ran until December 25. The campaign is considered funded, despite raising 2,667,000 yen (about US$24,360) towards its 5 million yen (about US$46,000) goal. The project is Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime, and he also draws the art, writes the scripts, and drafts the original character designs.

The "pleasant horror gag comedy" centers around the life of Tatami-chan, a sardonic ghost from Iwate Prefecture who is now living in Tokyo among other spirits, supernatural entities, and humans. In addition to dealing with otherworldly matters, the unemployed Tatami-chan has to deal with job-hunting as well as paying for gas, water, and electricity.

Shun Tokuda ( One Room , The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! ) edits and composites the animation, and Zero-G ( The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! , Grand Blue , Tsugumomo ) is producing the animation. ORESAMA performs the project's theme song "CATCH YOUR SWEET MIND."

According to the crowdfunding page, the production committee has been developing the project for two years, and already has the equivalent of 12 episodes scripted.

