Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen TV Anime Unveils Staff

The official website for the Love Live! franchise revealed the staff members on Thursday for Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club), the franchise 's new television anime series.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Tomoyuki Kawamura ( Good Luck Girl! , Mitsuboshi Colors , Kamigami no Asobi - Ludere deorum ) is directing the anime at Sunrise . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takumi Yokota ( Pupipō! , Mitsuboshi Colors ) is designing the characters.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise , Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured right) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

The franchise 's staff recently announced a separate new television anime series with open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members.