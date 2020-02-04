Kousuke Masuda's Greek Mythology Theater Manga Gets Live-Action Series, Stage Play

Tokyo MX announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action television series and stage play adaptation of Kousuke Masuda 's Girisha Shinwa Gekijō Kami-gami to Hitobito no Hibi (Greek Mythology Theater: The Daily Lives of Gods and Men) comedy manga. The live-action series will premiere in April, while the stage play will run at the Sakura Hall of the Shibuya Cultural Center Owada from May 16 to 23. Yūsei Naruse is supervising and penning the script for the television series, and is also directing and penning the script for the stage play. Both productions will feature the same cast members.

The manga portrays the various gods in Greek mythology, as well as the boring lives of Greek villagers.

The cast includes:

Ryōma Baba as Eros

Jin Sugimoto as Icarus

Ikkei Yamamoto as Theseus

as Theseus Koji Kominami as Hercules

Seiichirō Nagata as Achilles

as Achilles Akiba Yusuke as Jason

Akira as Apollo

Yū Miyazaki as Athena

as Athena Sho Kato as Ares

Kurotaka as Hermes

Juri as Hades

Jin Nagome as Argos

Ima as Narcissus

Shūhei Izumi as the Minotaur

Yuya Miyashita as Bellerophon

as Bellerophon Orakio as Chiron

Masuda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump X (pronounced " Jump Kai ") magazine in June 2011. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's Shosetsu Subaru magazine in February 2015 when Jump X ceased publication. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume last September. The manga is still ongoing, although current on hiatus.

Masuda also drew the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori manga in Shueisha 's Monthly Shonen Jump and Jump SQ. magazine from 2000 until December 2014, when it changed its title to Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GB .

The Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori manga inspired four anime series in 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2010, respectively.

Source: Comic Natalie