Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Reveals More English Dub Cast, English Trailer

The official English Twitter account for the anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga announced new cast members for the anime's English dub on Wednesday. Aniplex of America began streaming a trailer that previews the characters' English voices.

The newly announced dub cast includes:

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The anime premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.

The original manga inspired a stage play in Japan. The play ran in Tokyo at the Tennōzu Ginga Gekijō from January 18-26, and in Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31-February 2.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on Tuesday . Viz Media is publishing the main manga digitally and in print.