New Live-Action GTO: The Early Years Series' Trailer Unveils More Cast, Songs

The official website for the new live-action series adaptation of Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO: The Early Years ( Shōnan Junai-gumi ) manga began streaming a new trailer for the series on Wednesday. The series reveals more cast for the series, as well as the series' theme song and insert song singers.

The new cast members include Yurina Yanagi, Shiori Yoshida , Kasumi Yamaya, Misato Morita, Eita Okuno, Kū Ijima, Katsuya Takagi, Kazunori Mimura, Mizuki Maehara, Karin Ono , Yūki Takao, Yūtarō , Atomu Mizuishi, Kaito Yoshimura, and Keisuke Higashi . Yōko Minami, Kunihiko Ida , Shunsuke Daitō, Yoshinori Okada , Eisaku Yoshida, and New Japan Pro Wrestling wrestler Tōgi Makabe will guest star in the show.

The band T-BOLAN performs the theme song, opening song, and some insert songs for the show. The video above previews the band's song "Hanashitakunai" (I Don't Want to Let Go). Takashi Sorimachi also provides his song "POISON~Iitai Koto mo Ienai Konna Yo no Naka wa~" (In This Kind of World Where I Can't Say What I Want) as an insert song .

The series will debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on February 28. Kanichirō (left in image right) stars in the series as Eikichi Onizuka, while Daichi Kaneko (right) stars as Ryuji Danma.

Eiji Uchida is the chief director for the series, while Yusaku Matsumoto and Nobuhiro Suzumura are credited as directors. Uchida is also penning scripts for the series alongside Noriko Katō, Hime Rina, and Shinichi Nomura. Kōji Endō is composing the music in collaboration with the music company Being. Atmovie is credited for production.

GTO: The Early Years is the prequel to Fujisawa's GTO manga. The 31-volume story follows Eikichi Onizuka and Ryuji Danma, known as the deadly duo Oni-Baku (Demon Explosion). The pair recant their previous gang lifestyle in the hopes of losing their virginity while battling their former adversaries.

Vertical published GTO: The Early Years in North America, and the manga inspired both a five-volume 1994-1997 original video anime ( OVA ) series and a five-part 1995-1997 live-action series. The manga received its own prequel, Bad Company , which also inspired a live-action video in 1998.

Fujisawa and Shinsuke Takahashi launched Shonan Seven , a manga billed as the "true sequel" to GTO: The Early Years in Shōnen Champion in February 2014, and ended it last July. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th and final volume last September.