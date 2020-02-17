HIDIVE Adds We Rent Tsukumogami Anime to Catalog

Anime about siblings who run rental shop with spirits premiered in July 2018

The HIDIVE streaming service announced on Monday that it will add the We Rent Tsukumogami ( Tsukumogami Kashimasu ) anime to its catalog on February 24 at 12:30 p.m. EST. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The television anime adaptation of Megumi Hatakenaka 's Tsukumogami Kashimasu novel premiered in Japan in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Masahiko Murata (Gilgamesh, Baby Steps ) directed the series at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin III: Part IV , Orange). Kento Shimoyama ( Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Animation , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody ) was in charge of series composition. Miho Yano ( Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation ) and Hiromi Yoshinuma (animation director for Naruto Shippūden ) designed the characters based on Lily Hoshino 's original designs.

" MIYAVI vs. Kavka Shishido " performed the opening theme song "Get Into My Heart." Mai Kuraki performed the ending theme song "Koyoi wa Yume o Misasete."

The novels are set during the Edo period, in the Fukagawa ward of old Edo (present-day Tokyo). Because the area is prone to fire and flooding, residents rent everyday items like pots, futons, and clothing from shops instead of purchasing them, so as not to impede them when they flee. Okō and Seiji, an older sister and younger brother, run one such rental shop called Izumoya. However, mixed in with their inventory are tsukumogami, objects that have turned into spirits after a hundred years of existence. The siblings sometimes lend these sentient items to customers. Both Okō and Seiji can see and talk to these spirits, and other tsukumogami often come to the store after hearing of the famed siblings.

Kadokawa published the original novel in 2007, and published a sequel titled Tsukumogami, Asobō yo (Tsukumogami, Let's Play) in 2013.

Source: HIDIVE