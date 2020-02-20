HIDIVE Adds Nagasarete Airantou Anime to Catalog

Anime premiered in 2007

The HIDIVE streaming service announced on Thursday that it will add the Nagasarete Airantou anime to its catalog on February 27 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The 26-episode Nagasarete Airantou series from 2007 adapts Takeshi Fujishiro 's manga of the same name. The story follows Ikuto, who runs away from home after a fight with his father, boards a ship, and falls overboard. After many days adrift he ends up on Airantou, an island populated only by girls.

Discotek licensed the anime and shipped the complete series with English subtitles on Blu-ray Disc in May 2019. Streaming service Daisuki offered the anime in 2016.

Source: Press release