A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime Casts Konomi Kohara

Episode 7 delayed to this Friday

The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime revealed on Thursday that Konomi Kohara is playing the character Dolly in the series.

The anime's seventh episode will run on Friday, February 28, after being delayed from Friday, February 21. The staff had stated that they were delaying the episode because effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation had affected the production schedule. The sixth episode reran on February 21 instead.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song "final phase." Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets are performing the ending theme song "nameless story." The sajou no hana music group will perform a new ending theme song for the anime.

