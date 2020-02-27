Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Anime Film Unveils Cast

Toei announced on Friday the main cast members for Majo Minarai o Sagashite (Looking for Witch Apprentices), the brand-new anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise. Aoi Morikawa will play Sora Nagase (seen center in image below), Rena Matsui will play Mire Yoshizuki (right), and Kanako Momota will play Reika Kawatani (left).

The film will open in Japan on May 15.

The story follows 27-year-old Tokyo office worker Mire Yoshizuki who just returned to Japan, 22-year-old fourth-year college student Sora Nagase who aspires to be a teacher, and 20-year-old boyish, part-time Hiroshima okonomiyaki shop worker and freelancer Reika Kawatani. What draws together these three women from completely different walks of life is a magic gem. A "New Magical Story" begins when they are mysteriously brought together by chance and embark on a journey.

Kenichi Tajiri is serving as art designer, and Shinzo Yuki and Yukie Yuki are co-designing the MAHO Temple. Kunio Tsujita is serving as color key artist.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria , Princess Tutu ), the director of the original Ojamajo Doremi anime, is directing the new film alongside Yū Kamatani ( Precure franchise episode director) at Toei Animation . Midori Kuriyama (episode scriptwriter for Lovely Complex , Heartcatch Precure! ) and Yoshihiko Umakoshi ( Boys Over Flowers , Mushishi ) are also returning from Ojamajo Doremi as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively, and Umakoshi is also credited as chief animation director. Shōko Nakamura ( Doukyusei -Classmates- ) is also credited as animation director for the film, and Hiromi Seki is leading her team as producer.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

Source: Press release