MARS RED Vampire TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Unveils Cast

The official website for the television anime of Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading productions began streaming its first promotional video on Wednesday. The video unveils and previews the anime's main cast, and it promotes the project as the first television anime based on a popular dramatic stage reading production.

The story features the members of the "Code Zero" unit:

Tasuku Hatanaka as Shutaro Kurusu, an A-class vampire and rookie on the squad



as Shutaro Kurusu, an A-class vampire and rookie on the squad Junichi Suwabe as Yoshinobu Maeda, captain of Code Zero and the “most powerful human”



Akira Ishida as Takeuchi, a D-class vampire and mad scientist with an immortal brain



Kenichi Suzumura as Suwa, a veteran vampire since the Edo era





The "Code Zero" unit also includes Tokuichi Yamagami, a smart vampire (not currently ranked).

Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared. The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires? Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

Kouhei Hatano ( Freezing Vibration , Angels of Death episode director) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blood+ , Blood-C , The Beast Player Erin ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kemuri Karakara ( Donten ni Warau ), who is drawing the franchise 's manga adaptation, is credited for the original character designs. Yukari Takeuchi ( Norn9 ) is adapting those designs for animation. Original creator Bun'ō Fujisawa is the sound director. Cellist Toshiyuki Muranaka ( In This Corner of the World ) is composing the music.

The first stage production of Mars Red debuted in 2013, with more shows in 2015 and 2017. Karakara launched the manga adaptation in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine on January 4.

