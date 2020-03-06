Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime Gets 5th Season, Reveals More Cast

The official website for NHK 's Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime shorts announced on Friday that the series is getting a fifth season that will premiere premiere during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show on April 3. The website also revealed a new key visual and Natsuki Hanae as the new student council president character Chienetsu Harusame (name romanization not confirmed).

In addition, the website announced on Wednesday that a selection of 62 episodes of the anime will again stream for free on the series' YouTube channel until March 31. The free streaming is related to many schools, venues, and events in Japan temporarily closing due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness. Various anime channels and manga magazines are offering free content during the period that Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe asked schools to remain closed.

The anime's story is described as follows:

A long, long time ago, there was a prestigious school called "Ryūgū Elementary School" that produced many masterpiece characters. One day, an ordinary boy named Meisaku Matsuda enrolled at the school.

Little did he know that the place for learning was filled with crazy characters like Sweets, the energetic idiot; Musubi, a rice ball who gets angry when called "onigiri"; Nokio, a narcissistic self-proclaimed robot; and Bolt, who's clearly faster than a rabbit.

Surrounded by such unique characters, will Meisaku be able to graduate as a splendid masterpiece character?

Taketo Shinkai ( Kaseifu ga Ita , Kayoe! Chūgaku ) is directing the the series and writing the script at Pie in the sky . Jun Oson is handling the character designs.

The show premiered in April 2016 during Beat World with 39 five-minute episodes.