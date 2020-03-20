Spider-Man Fake Red Manga Ends 'Phase 1'

Manga's 1st compiled book volume ships on April 9

Kodansha 's Manga Pocket app published the final chapter of "Phase 1" of Yūsuke Ōsawa Spider-Man: Fake Red ( Spider-Man: Itsuwari no Aka ) manga based on Marvel's Spider-Man character on Friday.

The manga's first compiled book volume will ship on April 9. Ōsawa teased that manga may continue if the book sells well.

Ōsawa launched the manga in the Manga Pocket app last June. Marvel is supervising the manga's original story.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film debuted in December 2018, and won the Animated Feature Film award at the 91st Academy Awards. The Spider-Man: Far from Home film opened in Japan in June 2019, before its U.S. premiere in July 2019.

Sources: Manga Pocket, Yūsuke Ōsawa's Twitter account