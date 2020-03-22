Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime's 5th Season Casts Jun Fukuyama (Updated)

AbemaTV 's live stream event for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , announced on Sunday that Jun Fukuyama will join the show's cast as the character Asahi Saiba. The livestream also revealed a commercial for the new season.

The anime will premiere on April 10 at 24:30 (effectively April 11 at 12:30 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime during the spring season.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

With his father's recommendation, he decides to enroll into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world. During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles. Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council. In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame. However, there's been a change to this year's system and themes are all out of ordinary! There's spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow! Where will the “BLUE” lead them!? The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!

nano.RIPE (ending themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime's second through fourth seasons) will perform the opening theme song "Last Chapter," and voice actress and singer Mai Fuchigami ( Planet With , Outbreak Company ) will perform the ending theme song "Crossing Road."

The fifth season is titled Shokugeki no Sōma : Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five").

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, premiered on October 11, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa also returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.