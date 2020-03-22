Monster Girl Doctor Anime Reveals Promo Video, 3 More Cast Members, Visuals

Series premieres in July

Bandai Namco Arts ' livestream for the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series announced three more cast members and a key visual for the anime on Sunday. The livestream also revealed a promotional video.

The new cast includes: (character name romanizations are not official)

Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Tisaria Scudia



Yukiyo Fujii as Lulala Haine



Yu Shimamura as Aranya Trantella Alakunida



The show's Twitter account also revealed more character designs:

Kunai Zenau



Meme Rudon



Ily



Scadi Dragenfelt



The anime will premiere in July. The anime stars Saori Ōnishi as Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes (pictured left in image at right) and Shunichi Toki Glenn Leitbeit (right).

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story, which is "endorsed by OKAYADO ," the author of the Monster Musume manga:

In the town of Lindworm where monsters and humans coexist, Dr. Glenn runs an exemplary medical clinic for monster girls with his lamia assistant, Sapphee. Whether receiving a marriage proposal by a centaur injured in battle, palpating the injury of a mermaid, or suturing the delicate wounds of a flesh golem, Dr. Glenn performs his job with grace and confidence. But when an unsavory character seeks to steal a harpy egg, how will the unflappable Dr. Glenn respond...?

Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.