I★CHU Idol Anime Reveals Cast, Character Visuals

The official website for I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol , the television anime adaptation of Liber Entertainment Inc.'s I★CHU smartphone game, revealed cast members and character visuals for four units on Tuesday.

The cast members, all returning from the game, include:

(left to right in images below)

F∞F



Yūichi Iguchi as Kanata Minato

as Kanata Minato KENN as Seiya Aido

as Seiya Aido Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Akira Mitsurugi

Twinkle Bell



Takashi Kondo as Mitsuki Kururugi

as Mitsuki Kururugi Showtaro Morikubo as Satsuki Kururugi

I♥B



ArS



The website also revealed Megumi Toyoguchi as the producer Yuzuki Asahina and Akio Ohtsuka as Principal Bear.

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy both seasons, Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is directing the series at Lay-duce . Yoshimi Narita ( Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- ) is the series script supervisor. Mina Ōsawa ( Given , School Babysitters ) is designing the characters. Liber Entertainment Inc. is credited with the original work, Ailedore Public Relations Department is credited as manufacturer, and Twin Engine is producing the series.

Liber Entertainment Inc. released the original "love rhythm adventure" game for iOS and Android in summer 2015. The game features 42 voice actors in the main story, performing original songs. In the game's story, a famous talent agency called Ailedore has created an academy called Etoile Vio School to train budding idols. Players play as both a teacher and producer for the students.

A new app titled I★CHU Étoile Stage will launch in spring 2020, after a delay from this fall. The original anime announcement had also listed the anime under the title I★CHU Étoile Stage .

Sources: I★CHU anime's website, MoCa News