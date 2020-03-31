Ranjō Miyake Draws Sequel to 'Pet' Manga

Sequel manga 'fish' launches this winter, centers on future of pets

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of the Remaster Edition of Ranjō Miyake 's Pet manga revealed on Monday that the Miyake is drawing a sequel titled fish . The manga will focus on the future lives of the story's "pets," in particular Hiroki, Tsukasa, and Satoru. The series will debut in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine this winter.

The anime adaptation of the Pet manga premiered on January 6, and it streamed on Amazon Prime Video . The 13th and final episode aired on Monday .

The psychic suspense story revolves around people who possess the ability to infiltrate people's minds and manipulate memories. Their powers have been used in the underworld for covering up incidents, assassinations, and other deeds. These powers can not only destroy other people's spirits, but also corrupt the users' own hearts at the same time. The users had to protect their fragile and insecure hearts, as if chained to each other. They are called "pets" out of fear and hatred.

Miyake serialized the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine, and then Enterbrain (now Kadokawa ) published a Remaster Edition in five volumes in 2009.

The anime and manga inspired a stage play adaptation. The anime was credited as collaborating on the project. The first stage play, Pet : Kowareta Suisō (The Broken Water Tank), ran in Tokyo in December 2018. The second stage play, Pet : Niji no Aru Basho (The Place Where the Rainbow Is), ran for nine performances at the Kanda Myojin Hall in Tokyo from July through August 2019.

