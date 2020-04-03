Yuzuriha's Last Round Arthurs Manga Ends in May

The May issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine revealed on Friday that Yuzuriha will end the Last Round Arthurs manga adaptation in the magazine's June issue, which will ship on May 2.

Yuzuriha launched the manga adaptation of Tarō Hitsuji and Kiyotaka Haimura 's Last Round Arthurs light novel series in January 2019. Taisuke Umeki is in charge of storyboard composition. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled volume on July 4.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series under the title Last Round Arthurs: Scum Arthur and Heretic Merlin (based on the first light novel in the series titled Last Round Arthurs: Kuzu Arthur to Gedō Merlin ) and it describes the story:

Rintarou is a guy who's good at anything he tries, so he's completely bored with life. Just for fun, he decides to help Runa in her bid to be recognized as the one true King Arthur, but there's just one problem…she sold Excalibur?!?!

Kadokawa published the first novel with a story by Tarō Hitsuji ( Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ) and illustrations by Kiyotaka Haimura ( A Certain Magical Index ) in July 2018. The fifth volume shipped on January 18.

