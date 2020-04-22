HIDIVE Streams Tsurune Original Video Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the original video anime ( OVA ) of the Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu ( Tsurune : Kazemai High School's Archery Club) anime on April 29 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Sentai Filmworks included the OVA on its home video release for the anime on January 28, and it describes the story:

The tournament may be over, but the Kazemai kyudo club faces a new challenge. Masa reveals that a TV station wishes to film Noririn, of the popular idol group Princess Cheer, undergoing training at his shrine. But Masa needs more information about her before committing and asks his dedicated students for help. Unfortunately, the Kazemai club doesn't know much about Noririn, but they recall that a member of the Kirisaki team does! Now, two rivals join forces for the sake of training… and idols!

The fifth Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume of the anime in Japan included the unaired 14th episode. The volume shipped in Japan in May 2019, and the episode debuted during two sessions of a special event for the anime in Sagamihara on in March 2019.

The anime premiered in Japan on the NHK -General channel in October 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed the series on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE (with an English dub ) as it aired in Japan.

Takuya Yamamura ( Violet Evergarden episodes 7 and 12 director, Sound! Euphonium episodes 3 and 10 director) directed the anime as his series directorial debut, while Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Children of the Whales , Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) was in charge of series scripts. Miku Kadowaki ( Beyond the Boundary , Amagi Brilliant Park , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) designed the characters. Harumi Fuuki ( Miss Hokusai , The Piano Forest ) composed the music. Lantis handled music production. Luck Life performed the opening theme song "Naru," and ChouCho performed the ending theme song "Orange-iro" (The Color Orange).

Source: HIDIVE