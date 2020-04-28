Funimation Streams Anime, Live-Action Films With Bigscreen VR Service

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with virtual reality theater company Bigscreen to offer anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand. Funimation began streaming a promotional video for the announcement.

The streaming screening events will be available on a pay-per-view basis at 9:00 p.m. EST on the following dates:

The following movies will be available through video-on-demand:

Bigscreen costs US$3.99 per view, and it is available with the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, HTC Vive, Valve Index, SteamVR, and Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets. In addition to the live-streaming events, the service offers 2D and 3D films on-demand with up to eight people per virtual theater room.