Funimation Streams Anime, Live-Action Films With Bigscreen VR Service
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Funimation announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with virtual reality theater company Bigscreen to offer anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand. Funimation began streaming a promotional video for the announcement.
The streaming screening events will be available on a pay-per-view basis at 9:00 p.m. EST on the following dates:
- May 1: your name.
- May 8: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
- May 15: Akira
- May 21: The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
- May 29: The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- June 5: Sword of the Stranger
- June 12: I am a Hero
The following movies will be available through video-on-demand:
- your name.
- planetarian: storyteller of the stars
- The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu
- Strike Witches
- Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry
- Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess
- Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie
- Akira
- Attack on Titan: Crimson Arrows
- Attack on Titan: The Wings of Freedom
- Shin Godzilla
- I am a Hero
- Parasyte Part 1
- Parasyte Part 2
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
- The Boy and The Beast
- Trigun: Badlands Rumble
- Death Note Light up the NEW world
- Death Note
- Death Note: The Last Name
- Psycho-Pass
- Eden of the East: Air Communication
- Eden of the East: The King of Eden
- Eden of the East: Paradise Lost
- Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days' Time
- Garo: Divine Flame
- Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
- Sword of the Stranger
- Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow
Bigscreen costs US$3.99 per view, and it is available with the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, HTC Vive, Valve Index, SteamVR, and Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets. In addition to the live-streaming events, the service offers 2D and 3D films on-demand with up to eight people per virtual theater room.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history