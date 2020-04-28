News
Funimation Streams Anime, Live-Action Films With Bigscreen VR Service

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Streaming events offer your name., Akira, My Hero Academia, more in May, June

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with virtual reality theater company Bigscreen to offer anime films and live-action films through VR theater screening events and video-on-demand. Funimation began streaming a promotional video for the announcement.

The streaming screening events will be available on a pay-per-view basis at 9:00 p.m. EST on the following dates:

The following movies will be available through video-on-demand:

Bigscreen costs US$3.99 per view, and it is available with the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, HTC Vive, Valve Index, SteamVR, and Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets. In addition to the live-streaming events, the service offers 2D and 3D films on-demand with up to eight people per virtual theater room.

