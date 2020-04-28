The God of High School Anime's English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals More Cast, Staff

Anime premieres on TV in Japan in July, with worldwide debut planned

Crunchyroll began streaming a new English-subtitled trailer for the television anime of Yongje Park's The God of High School manhwa . The trailer reveals more cast and staff for the anime. In addition, the anime's Japanese website reveals that the anime will premiere in Japan in July, with a planned worldwide debut.

The additional cast members include:

The previously announced cast members include:

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jin Mori

A sixteen-year-old whose taekwondo, which he learned from his grandfather, makes him undefeatable. Nothing is more important to him than being the best fighter of all, and his current record out of 299 fights is 297 wins and 2 draws. He decides to participate in the God of High School tournament, an interdisciplinary martial arts competition, after suffering the first loss of his life against Judge R, one of the tournament's judges.

One of the “Mad Cows,” a duo that once controlled the entire Gangnam area. He's been working part-time jobs to pay the medical bills for his partner in the duo, who fell ill with an incurable disease, but the part-time work available to high schoolers is barely enough to cover the daily medical bills and won't cover a cure. He joins GOH after being told that he can save his friend if he wins.

The 25th Master of the Moon Light Sword Style. She pretends to be a fragile high schooler, but she has the strength to easily overpower an entire group of delinquents in a fight. She prefers guys who are macho, because she's been told that she needs to marry a man strong enough to help her resurrect her family's sword style. For that reason, she's participating in GOH to find a potential husband.

As previously announced, Sunghoo Park ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is directing the series at MAPPA , and Manabu Akita ( Kakegurui ) is designing the characters. Sola Entertainment is providing production management. Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Dogs: Bullets & Carnage , Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- , Riddle Story of Devil ) is in charge of series composition. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music.

The other new staff members include:

The series will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll in July.

Crunchyroll describes the work:

This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory.

WEBTOONS started publishing the comic in English in July 2014.

Sources: Crunchyroll, The God of High School anime's website, Comic Natalie