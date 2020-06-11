News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Gokusen 2002 Tokubetsu-hen, a combined airing of the first two episodes of the 2002 live-action television series adaptation of Kozueko Morimoto's Gokusen manga, aired on NTV on Wednesday, June 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.7% rating.
Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.3% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.4
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|June 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 6 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|June 5 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.3
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 6 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.3
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 2 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|3.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)