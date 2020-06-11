Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7

Gokusen 2002 Tokubetsu-hen , a combined airing of the first two episodes of the 2002 live-action television series adaptation of Kozueko Morimoto 's Gokusen manga, aired on NTV on Wednesday, June 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.7% rating.

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen , a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.3% rating.



Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)