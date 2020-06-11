News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Reruns of live-action Gokusen, The Full-Time Wife Escapist earn 12.7%, 10.3%

Gokusen 2002 Tokubetsu-hen, a combined airing of the first two episodes of the 2002 live-action television series adaptation of Kozueko Morimoto's Gokusen manga, aired on NTV on Wednesday, June 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 12.7% rating.

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.3% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.5
Detective Conan NTV June 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV June 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.1
Doraemon TV Asahi June 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.7
One Piece Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.7
Soreike! Anpanman NTV June 5 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 6 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 2 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

